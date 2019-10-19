Cricketer Gulam Bodi sentenced to five years in prison

Durban: Gulam Bodi, the Indian-origin cricketer who played two ODIs and one T200 international for South Africa, has been sentenced to five years in prison on Friday on corruption charges.

Bodi, who was born in Gujarat before his family moved to South Africa when he was a teenager, is the first person to be imprisoned under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act of 2004, which was introduced in the aftermath of the Hansie Cronje match-fixing scandal in 2000.

The circketer has been charged under Cricket South Africa's (CSA) anti-corruption code for contriving to fix or otherwise influence aspects of the 2015 RamSlam T20 domestic tournament.

According to reports, Bodi is believed to be the middleman between some players in South Africa's domestic cricket and an Indian betting syndicate.