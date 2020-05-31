Cricketer Hardik Pandya announces news of fatherhood with beau Natasa Stankovic

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to announce the news of his fatherhood with fiancee Natasa Stankovic. Hardik posted a series of pictures with Natasa while making the wonderful announcement.

He captioned the post as, “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes.”

Earlier, Hardik had announced his engagement to Natasa on New Years’s Eve via social media too.

The Serbian actress has been dating the India allrounder for a long time the cricketer even introduced her to his family during Diwali and made things public.

The 26-year-old from Gujarat made his India debut in 2016. Since then, he has gone on to play 40 T20Is, 54 ODIs and 11 Test matches for the country.