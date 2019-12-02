Cricketer Manish Pandey ties knot with actress Ashrita Shetty in Mumbai

Mumbai: India's middle-order batsman Manish Pandey tied knot with actress Ashrita Shetty, on Monday (December 2) at Hotel Leela, Mumbai. Pandey revealed about his wedding on Sunday (December 1), just a day before his marriage ceremony.

Pandey's better half Ashrita Shetty has acted in Tamil films like Telikeda Bolli and Indrajith. She has also appeared in several TV commercials and has won the Clean and Clear fresh face award.

Just a day before marriage, the Indian skipper played 60 run innings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in which Tamil Nadu got defeated by Karnataka. Karnataka team made a total of 180 runs in the match.

Live TV

When he was asked about the upcoming West Indies series in the post-match presentation ceremony of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Pandey said, "Before the West Indies series, I have one more big series to come, I am getting married tomorrow (December 2)." He added, ''I am ready for the West Indies series."

India and West Indies are slated to play three T20Is and as many ODIs.

The Indian team squad for three T20Is with West Indies include Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sanju Samson.

(With ANI inputs)