Cricketer Rohit Sharma shares his concern over riots in Delhi, says 'not such a great sight'

New Delhi: India's star cricketer and world no. 2 ODI batsman Rohit Sharma shared his concern over violence in Delhi on Wednesday (February 26). The Indian opener tweeted, "Not such a great sight in Delhi. Hope everything neutralises soon."

The clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters erupted in Delhi on Sunday (February 23) and continued unabated till Tuesday (February 25).

It has claimed the lives of at least 34 people and has left more than 200 injured.

The situation is still tense in several parts of northeast Delhi and the security forces are on the streets to monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval also visited several riot-hit areas in northeast Delhi to take stock of the situation. He also met with locals during his visit and appealed to the people to have confidence in law enforcement agencies and remarked that police is on high alert and is doing its job.