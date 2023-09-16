As the ICC World Cup 2023 approaches, cricket enthusiasts around the world are eagerly anticipating the grand event. However, preparations for this cricket extravaganza have been marred by unexpected challenges, with the condition of the outfield at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala becoming a cause for concern. This picturesque venue, set to host five World Cup matches, is currently grappling with a grave issue: a fungus-infected outfield.

The Dharamsala Venue: A Scenic Cricket Haven

The HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala has long been admired as one of the most scenic cricket grounds globally, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains. Scheduled to host matches from October 7 to October 28, including encounters involving Bangladesh, Afghanistan, England, South Africa, the Netherlands, India, Australia, and New Zealand, this stadium holds immense significance in the ICC World Cup 2023.

Fungal Infestation Raises Alarm

Recent reports from the Times of India reveal that an inspection team from the International Cricket Council (ICC), led by pitch consultant Andy Atkinson, expressed deep concerns about the state of the Dharamsala outfield. The primary issue at hand is the presence of Grade IV fungal infestation, which has raised a red flag among cricket authorities.

BCCI's Response

In response to the alarming review, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is taking proactive steps to assess and address the situation promptly. A BCCI team is set to conduct a follow-up inspection in the coming days to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the issue. Despite the challenges posed by the fungus-infected outfield, both the BCCI and the HPCA remain optimistic about resolving the problem in time for the ICC ODI World Cup.

Assurance of Resolution

"Atkinson's review was quite concerning. The outfield has been majorly affected by Grade IV fungal infestation. He has raised the issue with the BCCI operations team. The local authorities are looking into the issue," revealed a source within the BCCI. Furthermore, there is a strong commitment to resolving the problem before the World Cup commences, with a routine check scheduled for September 20. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah may also personally travel to Dharamsala to oversee the situation.

Past Outfield Woes

This is not the first time that the HPCA Stadium's outfield has faced scrutiny. Earlier this year, during a Test match between India and Australia, the outfield's condition was so dire that the match had to be relocated to Indore just two weeks before its scheduled date. However, it's worth noting that the stadium successfully hosted several IPL matches shortly after this incident, without encountering any issues.