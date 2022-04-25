हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cristiano Ronaldo TROLLED by commentator after Lionel Messi wins Ligue 1 title with PSG

As Lionel Messi lifted his first trophy in France, a commentator took a dig at Cristiano Ronaldo.

File image (Source: Twitter)

Ligue 1 commentator took a dig at Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo after Lionel Messi scored a goal for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) against Lens on Sunday (April 24). Although, the match ended in a 1-1 draw, but it was enough for PSG to secure their Ligue 1 title after failing to do so last season.

As the seven-time Ballon d'Or holder lifted his first trophy in France, a commentator took a dig at Ronaldo and his team Manchester United following their poor season. 

As per Daily Star, the commentator said "Ronaldo of Manchester United is confirmed to play in the Conference League. The GOAT Messi here scores the title deciding goal for PSG".

However, some of what the commentator said is true as Manchester United are all but out of the top four race in Premier League, following their 3-1 defeat against Arsenal on Saturday (April 23).

Currently, Manchester United are sixth on the Premier League table with 54 points. However, some of the fans would not like the comments made on the Portuguese captain as he's having a far better season than Lionel Messi.

The 37-year-old has scored 22 goals in his 35 appearances for United this season. Adding to that, Ronaldo has also fired two hat-tricks for the Red Devils this season against Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City.

On the other hand, Lionel Messi has scored only nine goals for PSG in all competitons this season. However, under Pochettino the 34-year-old is playing as a creative number 10, who's setting up goals for his teammates.

