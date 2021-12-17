CS vs KW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s LPL 2021 match at R Premdasa Stadium, Colombo at 7:30 PM IST December 17

Colombo Stars will face Kandy Warriors in the final league fixture of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021 on Friday (December 17). With both teams closing in on qualification for the playoffs, it'll be a hard-fought match between the two sides. The Stars were hammered by Jaffna Kings in their previous fixture, resulting in major damage to their net run rate as they lost by 102 runs. Currently, they sit 4th in the points table with 6 points having 3 wins and 4 losses.

Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews have helped the Colombo Stars with their bat numerous times this season, Chandimal had a rare failure in the last game but is still the leading run-scorer for the Stars scoring 231 runs in 7 matches. Mathews has added 112 runs with an average of 37.33 in the last 3 matches.

However, Kandy Warriors are still placed at the bottom spot in the table with 4 points but their last game was victory will give them the confidence to win this fixture, Warriors defeated Dambulla Giants by 6 wickets on Thursday.

Who will secure that final spot in play-offs? Will it be Colombo Stars or Kandy Warriors? #LPL2021 #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/ogHwcmbO7G — ThePapare.com (@ThePapareSports) December 17, 2021

Match Details

Colombo Stars vs Kandy Warriors, Match 20

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Date & Time: December 17th at 7:30 PM IST and local time

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network

CS vs KW 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Chandimal

Batters: Kevin Lewis, Tom Banton, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews

All-rounders: Ravi Bopara, Dhananjay De Silva, Nimesh Vimukthi

Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Naveen-ul-Haq, Shiraz Ahmed

Captain: Kennar Lewis

Vice-Captain: Dinesh Chandimal

CS vs KW LPL 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs:

Colombo Stars: Dhananjaya De Silva, Angelo Mathews (c), Ashan Priyanjan, Tom Banton, Kusal Perera (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Keemo Paul, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Rampaul, Naveen Ul Haq

Kandy Warriors: Kennar Lewis, Charith Asalanka, Ravi Bopara, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Angelo Perera (c), Nimesh Vimukthi, Asela Gunaratne, Binura Fernando, Shiraz Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain