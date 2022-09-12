CSA20 Player Auction: From Kieran Powell to Jason Roy, over 300 cricketers to go under hammer for Joburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town and 4 other franchises

Over 300 cricketers will go under the hammer in the inaugural CSA20 player auction taking place in Cape Town on September 19th. More than 500 players registered their interest, with the list cut down to 318 following the submission of shortlists from the six franchises. The auction will take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, with teams going head-to-head to bid for some of the best local and international T20 talent to complete their squads. Twenty-two players on the list have been pre-signed by the franchises, and the stakes are high as to where the teams will spend their remaining R34 million ($2 million) salary budget.

3_1_8_ players

_ Auction on 19 September

__ 14:00 SAST LIVE on SuperSport#SA20 #SA20Auction pic.twitter.com/x43qkvVtz1 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) September 12, 2022

SA20 League Commissioner, Graeme Smith said: “We are thrilled with the interest received from the cricket community to be a part of the SA20. The final list of players has an exciting mix of international stars, the class of Proteas players and upcoming talent waiting to make a name for themselves on a global stage. We are looking forward to the auction and seeing how the squads are formed for this exciting first edition of the SA20.”

Other countries represented include Australia, West Indies, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Scotland, Afghanistan, Ireland, Hong Kong, USA, Netherlands and Namibia.

The auction will start at 14h00 SAST and will be broadcast live on SuperSport and the SA20 website with regular updates on the SA20 social media platforms.