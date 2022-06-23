NewsCricket
CSG vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s TNPL 2022 CSG vs NRK match at ICCG, Tirunelveli, 7:15 PM IST June 23

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 01:36 PM IST

Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) will face Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) in the opening fixture of the TNPL 2022. Defending champs CSG will look to win the title again after a successful season last year. Key players N Jagadeesan and R Sai Kishore will be very important in the team's success.

On the other hand, NRK has some performers as with the likes of Baba Aparijith and R Sanjay Yadav within the squad. They were disappointing last season NRK failed to reach the semi-finals but will look to bounce back this year.

Match Details:

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings, Match no. 1

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Date & Time: June 23 & 7:15 PM 

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar website and app

Dream 11 Prediction CSG vs NRK

Wicket-keeper: Narayan Jagadeesan

Batters: Baba Indrajith (c), Kaushik Gandhi, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Akash Kumar

All-rounders: Baba Aparajith, Rajagopal Sathish

Bowlers: R Sai Kishore, Sri Niranjan R, Manimaran Siddharth, V Athisayaraj Davidson

CSG vs NRK Probable Playing XI

CSG: Kaushik Gandhi, N Jagadeesan, S Sujay, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, Harish Kumar, R Rai Kishore, Jaganasth Sinivas, Manimaran Siddharth, Dev Rahul, R Alexander

NRK: Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Sri Neranjan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith, Ajitesh G, Sharjah M, Baba Aparajith, Sri Niranjan R, V Athisayaraj Davidson, Easwaran K, Akash Kumar

TNPL 2022CSG vs NRKChepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal KingsDream11Fantasy Cricket TipsN Jagadeeshan

