CSG vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s TNPL 2022 CSG vs NRK match at ICCG, Tirunelveli, 7:15 PM IST June 23
Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings Dream11 Team Prediction CSG vs NRK TNPL 2022 Match No. 1 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CSG vs NRK, Chepauk Super Gillies Dream11 Team Player List, Nellai Royal Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) will face Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) in the opening fixture of the TNPL 2022. Defending champs CSG will look to win the title again after a successful season last year. Key players N Jagadeesan and R Sai Kishore will be very important in the team's success.
On the other hand, NRK has some performers as with the likes of Baba Aparijith and R Sanjay Yadav within the squad. They were disappointing last season NRK failed to reach the semi-finals but will look to bounce back this year.
Match Details:
Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings, Match no. 1
Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli
Date & Time: June 23 & 7:15 PM
Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar website and app
Dream 11 Prediction CSG vs NRK
Wicket-keeper: Narayan Jagadeesan
Batters: Baba Indrajith (c), Kaushik Gandhi, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Akash Kumar
All-rounders: Baba Aparajith, Rajagopal Sathish
Bowlers: R Sai Kishore, Sri Niranjan R, Manimaran Siddharth, V Athisayaraj Davidson
CSG vs NRK Probable Playing XI
CSG: Kaushik Gandhi, N Jagadeesan, S Sujay, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, Harish Kumar, R Rai Kishore, Jaganasth Sinivas, Manimaran Siddharth, Dev Rahul, R Alexander
NRK: Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Sri Neranjan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith, Ajitesh G, Sharjah M, Baba Aparajith, Sri Niranjan R, V Athisayaraj Davidson, Easwaran K, Akash Kumar
More Stories