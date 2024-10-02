CSK Breaks Silence On Retaining MS Dhoni As Uncapped Indian Player Ahead Of IPL 2025 Mega Auction

As IPL 2025 approaches, excitement is building not only for the auction but also for the potential retention strategies of various franchises. One of the most talked-about topics in recent weeks is the future of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) legendary captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The BCCI's introduction of a new retention rule, which allows franchises to retain capped players as uncapped if they have not played international cricket in the last five years, has opened the door for CSK to retain Dhoni for a lower price. However, the franchise has yet to confirm if they will take this option.

Also Read: Natasa Stankovic's Goa Beach Vacation - In Pics

A New Rule and a New Dilemma for CSK

The IPL Governing Council's recent decision to reintroduce the uncapped player rule has sparked numerous speculations, particularly concerning MS Dhoni. According to the updated guidelines, any Indian player who hasn't played in the starting XI for an international game in the past five years or doesn't hold a central contract with the BCCI can be classified as uncapped. Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2019 and last played for India that same year, now qualifies as an uncapped player.

The advantage of this rule is clear—CSK could potentially retain Dhoni for a significantly lower sum of INR 4 crore. However, the CSK management is treading carefully, with CEO Kasi Viswanathan recently addressing the matter but stopping short of confirming the franchise’s plans.

"We are not sure at this stage. We might not even use the uncapped player retention card for MS Dhoni. It's still too early to comment on this because we haven't had discussions with him," said Viswanathan in an interview with The Times of India.

Dhoni’s Influence Still Reverberates

Even though Dhoni relinquished captaincy last season, passing the torch to Ruturaj Gaikwad as CSK transitioned into a new era, his presence remains invaluable. Dhoni managed to attract huge crowds at every venue, with fans flocking to catch a glimpse of the beloved wicketkeeper-batsman. Despite playing a secondary role and batting lower down the order, Dhoni was far from a mere figurehead last season. He accumulated 161 runs across 11 innings at an impressive average of 53.66 and a staggering strike rate of 220.54. His best performance came in a quickfire 37*, reminding everyone of the Dhoni of old who could still turn matches around with a few lusty blows.

Will Dhoni Make the Call?

While the management remains undecided, Viswanathan emphasized that Dhoni himself will play a central role in deciding his future. Dhoni, who recently returned from a trip to the U.S., has not yet had formal discussions with the CSK management about the upcoming season.

"Dhoni will take a call on his future, and we will have a discussion with him soon," added Viswanathan. "We are hopeful of him playing, but ultimately it’s a decision he will make."

With the IPL auction set for December 2024 and the deadline for retention lists looming at the end of October, the clock is ticking. Dhoni’s fans are eagerly waiting for any sign that the iconic player will don the CSK jersey once again.

Fan Frenzy and Anticipation

The news of Dhoni potentially being retained as an uncapped player sent shockwaves through the cricketing community. Social media has been abuzz with speculation, with fans taking to Twitter and Instagram to express their hopes of seeing "Thala" back in action. The #RetainDhoni hashtag has trended several times, illustrating the widespread excitement among CSK supporters.

Moreover, the new uncapped player rule brings intriguing possibilities not only for CSK but for other teams as well. The rule offers franchises greater flexibility in player management and could result in surprising retention decisions across the board.

What Lies Ahead for Dhoni and CSK?

With CSK failing to qualify for the playoffs last season, the team will undoubtedly be looking to build a strong squad for IPL 2025. Whether Dhoni will play a role in that squad remains to be seen. For now, CSK fans can only wait with bated breath for the final decision, hoping that their "Captain Cool" will lead them one more time.

As IPL 2025 draws near, Dhoni’s fate remains one of the most captivating storylines. Will the man who built CSK into one of the most successful franchises in IPL history return as an uncapped player? Or will he decide that the time has come to step aside? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain—MS Dhoni’s legacy in the IPL is far from over.