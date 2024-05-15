BCCI has already invited applicants for the role of new head coach of the Indian men's cricket team as Rahul Dravid's contract expires at the end of June. Dravid, reportedly, is not going to continue in the role and if he wants an extension, he needs to reapply. Dravid's contract initially was only till the ODI World Cup last year but BCCI decided to extend it till the end of June as the T20 World Cup 2024 was not far away and made all the sense to let the current management stay in charge till June. But it seems both Dravid and BCCI had mutually agreed to not opt for an extension and that is why the search for the next coach has begun.

The ideal candidate must meet these following criteria: having played a minimum of 30 Test Matches or 50 One Day Internationals (ODIs), served as Head Coach of a full member Test Playing Nation for at least 2 years, acted as Head Coach of an Associate member/IPL Team or Equivalent International League/First Class Teams/National A teams for a minimum of 3 years, attained BCCI Level 3 Certification or equivalent, and be below 60 years of age.

As per an Indian Express report, while BCCI has invited applications for the role, they have also approached Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming with a proposal. But the 51-year-old former New Zealand captain has not communicated to CSK about leaving the franchise. BCCI are considering Fleming as the next head coach as he too has similar qualities like Dravid and is an excellent man-manager. Fleming has a strong CV as since he took over as Chennai coach, they have won 5 titles.

Fleming is known to be someone who works at the back end with the players to get the best out of them. The Indian Express says that senior players in Indian team are also preferring someone who is like Fleming with strong technical knowledge.

It will be interesting to see whether Fleming decides to coach the Indian men's team and leave CSK. Not to forget, this is also MS Dhoni's last IPL. They have a new captain and if Fleming leaves, CSK will need to find a new coach. CSK will not let Fleming go so easily.

Justin Langer, current coach of Lucknow Super Giants, has also shown interest in coaching the national team. Langer was the coach when Australia won their second T20 World Cup title in 2021 in UAE.