CSK Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Mehendi Pic With Fiance Utkarsha Pawar Go Viral Ahead Of Wedding

Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was named as the reserve opener for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, but pulled out of that as he is getting ready to get married to long-time girlfriend Utkarsha Pawar. His marriage to Utkarsha is set to take place on Saturday, according to various report.

On Thursday, picture from Ruturaj and Utkarsha’s mehendi ceremony went viral on social media. Utkarsha was last seen at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad after the IPL 2023 final, celebrating CSK’s IPL 2023 title win with ‘would-be’ husband Ruturaj Gaikwad. The couple also met CSK skipper MS Dhoni.

Check picture from Ruturaj Gaikwad’s mehendi function HERE…

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Utkarsha Pawar Mehandi Ceremony. pic.twitter.com/1GrJHvFSrJ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 1, 2023

Utkarsha, who was born on October 13, 1998 in Pune, is also a first-class cricketer. Utkarsha plays for Maharashtra Women cricket team in domestic cricket and is a 24-year-old all-rounder.

However, she last played a game almost 18 month back. According to media reports, she is currently studying at the Institute of Nutrition and Fitness Sciences (INFS) in Pune.

Marathi actress Sayali Sanjeev also recently commented on Ruturaj Gaikwad’s post on social media with fiancé Utkarsha Pawar. “Heartiest congratulations to both of you..” Sayali wrote on Instagram.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was the second-highest run-getter for CSK in the IPL 2023 season. Gaikwad scored 590 runs in 16 matches in IPL 2023 as CSK won a record-equalling fifth IPL title on Monday.

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has showered praise on Chennai Super Kings opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, saying he has a bright future ahead of him. CSK beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets to win the IPL 2023 title at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“He came up with an excellent performance under pressure. The plus with him is that he is physically very fit. He is a very good fielder and is young as well. Gaikwad has a bright future when it comes to Indian cricket as well as the franchises he plays for,” said Akram told Sportskeeda website.