Former CSK captain MS Dhoni scored just 3 off 6 balls and had a bad day in office as Chennai finished with on the scoreboard after 20 overs.

They were sent in to bat by SRH's Kane Williamson who won the toss and opted for bowl first at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

As soon as MSD departed, CSK fans started trolling Dhoni for his poor show with the bat.

Check reactions of the fans below:

Quick wickets of openers middle order failed to settle the innings Dhoni wasting balls Jadeja wasting balls what happened to CSK _

2020 vibes _ hai kya?#CSKvsSRH — ______ (@VishwaD45) April 9, 2022

Emotions hai bhai Dhoni ke sath, lekin jeetna bhi toh hain. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 9, 2022