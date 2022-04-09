हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

CSK playing with 10 players: MS Dhoni massively TROLLED after failing against SRH

Former CSK captain MS Dhoni scored just 3 off 6 balls and had a bad day in office as Chennai finished with on the scoreboard after 20 overs. 

They were sent in to bat by SRH's Kane Williamson who won the toss and opted for bowl first at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. 

As soon as MSD departed, CSK fans started trolling Dhoni for his poor show with the bat. 

Check reactions of the fans below:

Tags:
IPL 2022MS DhoniCricketSRH vs CSKms dhoni csk vs srhms dhoni trolledcsk ipl 2022
