CSK to donate proceeds from 1st IPL home match to families of Pulwama martyrs

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will donate proceeds from its first home match in this year`s edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to the families of the Pulwama martyrs, the team`s director said on Wednesday.

Ticket proceeds generated from CSK`s match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, slated to be held at the Chepauk stadium on March 23, will go to the kin of the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the February 14 terror attack, said CSK`s director Rakesh Singh.

"Our captain MS Dhoni, who is a honorary lieutenant colonel of the Indian Territorial Army, will present the cheque," he added.

Tickets to the highly-anticipated clash between defending champions CSK and Virat Kohli`s RCB were sold out within hours on the opening day of sale.

40 CRPF personnel lost their lives in an attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in South Kashmir`s Pulwama district.

A convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2,500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack at Ladhu Modi Lethpora on February 14.

The Indian cricket team is set to face off against Pakistan in the upcoming Men's World Cup which will be held in England. There have been calls to boycott the clash scheduled to take place on June 16 following heightened diplomatic tensions between the nations after the attack.