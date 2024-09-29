CSK To Retain MS Dhoni? IPL Re-Introduces Uncapped Player Rule For IPL 2025

Former India player MS Dhoni who plays for CSK in the IPL is likely to play one more season as the governing council has made uncapped players rule for the next season. The IPL governing council while releasing the new rules on Saturday, stated that they are again bringing in the uncapped players rule which they revoked in 2021.

According to the rule, the Indian cricketer who has played for the nation but then now has been out of action for the last five years will be referred to as an uncapped player. To add to it, if a player does not hold a BCCI central contract, he will also be considered as an uncapped player.

Therefore, the rule will give CSK a chance to retain MS Dhoni by paying the price of an uncapped Player, INR 4 Crore. The new rule also states that every team will get a chance to retain a maximum of six players that can have five capped players and two uncapped players.

NEWS - IPL Governing Council announces TATA IPL Player Regulations 2025-27.



There has been a huge debate as to how long will MS Dhoni play in the IPL. But then, every time Dhoni surprised the fans by taking part in the cash-rich league. Former India skipper MS Dhoni was CSK's second pick during IPL 2022 mega auction for Rs 12 crore. Ever since Dhoni announced his international retirement, he has only taken part in the IPL.

"There is a lot of time for it. We have to see what decision they take on player retention etc. Right now, the ball is not in our court. So, once the rules and regulations get formalised, I will take a call, but needs to be in the best interest of the team," said Dhoni at a promotional event in Hyderabad.