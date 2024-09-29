Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2799969https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/csk-to-retain-ms-dhoni-ipl-reintroduces-uncapped-player-rule-for-ipl-2025-2799969.html
NewsCricket
MS DHONI

CSK To Retain MS Dhoni? IPL Re-Introduces Uncapped Player Rule For IPL 2025

The new rule also states that every team will get a chance to retain a maximum of six players that can have five capped players and two uncapped players.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2024, 09:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

CSK To Retain MS Dhoni? IPL Re-Introduces Uncapped Player Rule For IPL 2025

Former India player MS Dhoni who plays for CSK in the IPL is likely to play one more season as the governing council has made uncapped players rule for the next season. The IPL governing council while releasing the new rules on Saturday, stated that they are again bringing in the uncapped players rule which they revoked in 2021.

According to the rule, the Indian cricketer who has played for the nation but then now has been out of action for the last five years will be referred to as an uncapped player. To add to it, if a player does not hold a BCCI central contract,  he will also be considered as an uncapped player.

Therefore, the rule will give CSK a chance to retain MS Dhoni by paying the price of an uncapped Player, INR 4 Crore. The new rule also states that every team will get a chance to retain a maximum of six players that can have five capped players and two uncapped players.

There has been a huge debate as to how long will MS Dhoni play in the IPL. But then, every time Dhoni surprised the fans by taking part in the cash-rich league. Former India skipper MS Dhoni was CSK's second pick during IPL 2022 mega auction for Rs 12 crore. Ever since Dhoni announced his international retirement, he has only taken part in the IPL.

 "There is a lot of time for it. We have to see what decision they take on player retention etc. Right now, the ball is not in our court. So, once the rules and regulations get formalised, I will take a call, but needs to be in the best interest of the team," said Dhoni at a promotional event in Hyderabad.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How to Protect Yourself from Online Fraud: Essential Steps
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladeshi Porn Star Arrested for Fake Documents, Illegal Stay in India
DNA Video
DNA: Mob Blocks Rani Lakshmi Bai Statue Installation near Shahi Eidgah park
DNA Video
DNA: Criminals Fear UP Police’s Growing Encounter Trend
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Students Assaulted in Bengal: A Case of Regional Discrimination
DNA Video
DNA: Gold Prices Hit Record High at ₹75,406 per 10g
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Elections: BJP Intensifies Campaign with Yogi and Shah
DNA Video
DNA: Is Ajmer Sharif a Shiva Temple? Hindu Sena Files Petition
DNA Video
DNA: 'All India Competition' - The Race for Encounters!
DNA Video
DNA: AIMIM Leader Challenges Zee News Over Rally Coverage