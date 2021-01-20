हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CSK to retain Suresh Raina; Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla and Murali Vijay unsure: Report

Chennai Super Kings has qualified to the playoffs stage in all the previous editions of the lucrative T20 league, however, the three-time IPL winner endured a rough patch in 2020 as they finished second-last in the eight-team tournament as they could only secure six wins from 14 matches. Earlier on Wednesday morning, Harbhajan Singh in a tweet confirmed that he has been released by CSK.  

CSK to retain Suresh Raina; Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla and Murali Vijay unsure: Report
Former India batsman Suresh Raina (PTI/File Photo)

Chennai Super Kings will retain former India batsman Suresh Raina for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. As per a report in ANI, the left-handed batsman is all set to be retained, while the fate of Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay, and Piyush Chawala hangs in balance. The report further claimed that T20 star Dwayne Bravo and former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis are also set to be retained. 

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Harbhajan Singh in a tweet confirmed that he has been released by CSK.   

"Raina will definitely be a part of the CSK family. He is an integral member and there was never any doubt on him being retained. It was his personal call to return from UAE and the management was clear that his space needed to be respected. We expect him to fire on all cylinders this time around. As for Kedar, Piyush, and Vijay, we will have to see. It is a touch and go situation and a final call will be taken by the senior management before the final list is submitted to the BCCI today," ANI quoted a source close to the franchise.   

"Harbhajan has been released as you are aware and Watson has retired. Apart from that, don`t see any big name missing out. Bravo and du Plessis will be with us," the source pointed.

All eight franchises will submit the players' retention list to BCCI by Wednesday evening.

CSK has qualified to the playoffs stage in all the previous editions of the lucrative T20 league, however, the three-time IPL winner endured a rough patch in 2020 as they finished second-last in the eight-team tournament as they could only secure six wins from 14 matches.   

