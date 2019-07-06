CSK trolls Sanjay Manjrekar as 'bits and pieces player' Ravindra Jadeja takes wicket in India vs Sri Lanka World Cup tie

LONDON: The Chennai Super Kings once again trolled Cricket commentator Sanjay Manjrekar after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took a wicket as India clashed with Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 on Saturday.
Jadeja, who was recently criticised for his poor form by Manjrekar, took a wicket in his first over of the India-Sri Lanka match.
It may be recalled that Sanjay Manjrekar had recently called Ravindra Jadeja a ''bits-and-pieces'' cricketer. Replying to him, Jadeja said that he has had enough of Manjrekar's ''verbal diarrhoea''.
"I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner," Manjrekar had said.
Jadeja had by then not played a single game in the 2019 World Cup but has been a huge asset on the field as a substitute fielder.
While Jadeja has scored 2035 runs and taken 174 wickets in 151 ODIs, Manjrekar had played 74 ODIs and scored 1994 runs and took just 1 wicket.
Manjrekar was also later trolled on Twitter for commenting on MS Dhoni over his strike rate and poor strike rotation.
As the India-Sr Lanka match progressed, many replied to the CSK tweet and posted their funny reactions, with most of them targeting Manjrekar.
Here are some of those quick reactions:
"Thala dislodged those bails, in bits and pieces! #SirJadduIsBack," a tweet from CSK's Twitter handle said.
