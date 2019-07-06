close

ICC World Cup 2019

CSK trolls Sanjay Manjrekar as 'bits and pieces player' Ravindra Jadeja takes wicket in India vs Sri Lanka World Cup tie

Manjrekar had recently called Jadeja a ''bits-and-pieces'' cricketer. Replying to him, Jadeja said that he has had enough of Manjrekar's ''verbal diarrhoea''.

CSK trolls Sanjay Manjrekar as &#039;bits and pieces player&#039; Ravindra Jadeja takes wicket in India vs Sri Lanka World Cup tie

LONDON: The Chennai Super Kings once again trolled Cricket commentator Sanjay Manjrekar after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took a wicket as India clashed with Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 on Saturday.

Jadeja, who was recently criticised for his poor form by Manjrekar, took a wicket in his first over of the India-Sri Lanka match.

It may be recalled that Sanjay Manjrekar had recently called Ravindra Jadeja a ''bits-and-pieces'' cricketer. Replying to him, Jadeja said that he has had enough of Manjrekar's ''verbal diarrhoea''.

"I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner," Manjrekar had said.

 

Jadeja had by then not played a single game in the 2019 World Cup but has been a huge asset on the field as a substitute fielder.

While Jadeja has scored 2035 runs and taken 174 wickets in 151 ODIs, Manjrekar had played 74 ODIs and scored 1994 runs and took just 1 wicket.

Manjrekar was also later trolled on Twitter for commenting on MS Dhoni over his strike rate and poor strike rotation.

As the India-Sr Lanka match progressed, many replied to the CSK tweet and posted their funny reactions, with most of them targeting Manjrekar.

Here are some of those quick reactions:

"Thala dislodged those bails, in bits and pieces! #SirJadduIsBack," a tweet from CSK's Twitter handle said.

 

 

