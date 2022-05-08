Delhi Capitals will need to solve their opening conundrum quickly and find an able partner to complement David Warner if they want to return to the top four in the IPL here on Sunday with a win against a lacklustre Chennai Super Kings, who are standing on the brink of elimination.
DC are currently placed fifth in the 10-team standings with 10 points from as many games after their 21-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match. Defending champions CSK, on the other hand, are mathematically still there in the tournament although their chances of making it to the play-offs are almost non-existent.
Your #CSKvDC Gameday Programme is here
Who said what, the battles to look out for and all the numbers that matter this Super Sunday #YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022 #TATAIPL | #IPL | #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/4We8QdQaC8
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 8, 2022
Match Details
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match No. 55
Venue: Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
Date & Time: May 8th at 7:30 PM IST
Live Streaming Details
Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar
CSK vs DC Dream 11 Prediction
Keeper – Rishabh Pant
Batsmen – David Warner (C), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rovman Powell
All-rounders – Moeen Ali (VC), Mitchell Marsh
Bowlers – Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary
CSK vs DC Probable Playing XI
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Simarjeet Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana
Delhi Capitals: Mandeep Singh, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed
Full Squads
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Prashant Solanki, Subhranshu Senapati, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishanth
Delhi Capitals Squad: Mandeep Singh, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Mustafizur Rahman, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Srikar Bharat