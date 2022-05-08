हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s CSK vs DC IPL Match No. 55 at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST May 8

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Prediction, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL Match No. 52 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CSK vs DC, Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s CSK vs DC IPL Match No. 55 at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST May 8
Source/Twitter

Delhi Capitals will need to solve their opening conundrum quickly and find an able partner to complement David Warner if they want to return to the top four in the IPL here on Sunday with a win against a lacklustre Chennai Super Kings, who are standing on the brink of elimination.

DC are currently placed fifth in the 10-team standings with 10 points from as many games after their 21-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match. Defending champions CSK, on the other hand, are mathematically still there in the tournament although their chances of making it to the play-offs are almost non-existent.

Match Details

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match No. 55

Venue: Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Date & Time: May 8th at 7:30 PM IST

 

Live Streaming Details

Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

 

CSK vs DC Dream 11 Prediction

Keeper – Rishabh Pant

Batsmen – David Warner (C), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rovman Powell

All-rounders – Moeen Ali (VC), Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers – Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

 

CSK vs DC Probable Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Simarjeet Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Delhi Capitals: Mandeep Singh, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

 

Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Prashant Solanki, Subhranshu Senapati, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishanth

Delhi Capitals Squad: Mandeep Singh, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Mustafizur Rahman, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Srikar Bharat

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Dream11 CSK vs DCCSK dream11DC Dream11
Next
Story

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SRH vs RCB IPL Match No. 54 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 3:30 PM IST May 8

Must Watch

PT3M11S

Khabren Khatakhat: Big allegation on Punjab government by Bagga's father