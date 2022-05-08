Delhi Capitals will need to solve their opening conundrum quickly and find an able partner to complement David Warner if they want to return to the top four in the IPL here on Sunday with a win against a lacklustre Chennai Super Kings, who are standing on the brink of elimination.

DC are currently placed fifth in the 10-team standings with 10 points from as many games after their 21-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match. Defending champions CSK, on the other hand, are mathematically still there in the tournament although their chances of making it to the play-offs are almost non-existent.

Match Details

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match No. 55

Venue: Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Date & Time: May 8th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming Details

Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

CSK vs DC Probable Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Simarjeet Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Delhi Capitals: Mandeep Singh, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

