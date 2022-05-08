Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni sent a shocker when he said that Ravindra Jadeja will not be featuring in the playing XI of the team in the IPL 2022 clash vs Delhi Capitals.

Jadeja has been going through a rough patch at the moment as he is consistently failing in all three areas: batting, bowling and fielding.

Earlier, even if Jadeja failed in batting and bowling departments, he used to do well in fielding. But the fact is that he has dropped as many as 3 catches in IPL 2022 so far.

Clearly, the pressure of captaincy in the initial stage of the tournament and performances is showing on the Indian all-rounder.

However, his below par performances is not the reason why Jadeja has been dropped for the game vs Delhi Capitals.

Jadeja is not playing vs DC because he is not fully fit to take the field.

At the toss, which was won by Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant who opted to field first, CSK captain MS Dhoni revealed the information.

A fit-again Shivam Dube has replaced Jadeja in the XI while Dwayne Bravo continues to heal his injury.

Dhoni said, "We would have bowled first looking at our combination. But toss is not in our control. We had a bad season earlier but we made the most of it. It really helped us. When there are a few changes after a big auction, sometimes you need to see what is the best combination. Jaddu is not fit and Dube comes in."

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje