CSK Vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s CSK Vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 in Chennai, 730PM IST, May 23

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are facing off against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the first game of IPL 2023 Playoffs stage in Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. The winner of this contest will book their berth in the IPL 2023 Final on Sunday while the losing side will need to play Qualifier 2 on Friday.

Defending champions GT are the table-toppers from the IPL 2023 league stage and will be the team to beat for MS Dhoni’s CSK. Hardik Pandya’s team have never lost a match to CSK, including winning the inaugural game of this season in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

However, Dhoni-led CSK are coming into this match having won 8 out of the 14 matches in the league stage and one game getting washed out as well. CSK have a very impressive record in the Playoffs stage, having won 15 out of the 24 matches in the past.

They will also have the advantage of playing Qualifier 1 on home turf with massive support for both Dhoni and CSK from the Chepauk crowd. But they have injury worries to deal with skipper Dhoni seen batting with heavy strapping on his knee ahead of the Playoff stage.

GT opener Shubman Gill is the man in form with back-to-back hundreds in IPL 2023 while their bowlers Mohammad Shami and Rashid Khan are on top of Purple Cap table with 24 wickets each.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Details

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Date & Time: May 23, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana

Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice-captain: Mohammad Shami

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Predicted 11

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Desphande, Matheesha Pathirana

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma