CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Chennai Super Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders in MA Chidambaram Stadium, 730PM IST, Chennai

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) play Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 22 of IPL 2024. CSK need a win to bounce back into the competition after suffering two back-to-back losses. KKR, on the other hand, have won all their three matches so far and will look to continue the winning momentum today. MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir are no captain of their respective teams but they will be as competitive in their different roles. From now, it is also a test of Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy skills as he now needs to come out of the shadows of Dhoni.

Also Read | IPL 2024: CSK vs KKR Head-To-Head, Probable Playing 11s, Chennai Pitch Report, Key Battles And Weather Forecast; All You Need To Know

As far as you fantasy team is concerned, it is important to know the injury as well as availablity of players. Which players are in form and which players can be dangerous on this surface in Chennai is also crucial. You can pick many slower bowlers here in Chepauk because it is traditionally a slower pitch. However, this season has seen high-scoring matches as well. Phil Salt can be a great addition as well as Andre Russell. Shivam Dube should be there too. Good news for CSK is that Mustafizur Rahman has flown back from Bangladesh to join the squad. Take him in the fantasy team only when the toss has taken place and you know the two probable 11s as well as Impact subs.

CSK vs KKR DREAM 11 PREDICTION

WICKET KEEPERS: Phil Salt

BATTERS: Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Rachin Ravindra, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh

ALL ROUNDERS: Ravindra Jadeja, Sunil Narine (c), Andre Russell

BOWLERS: Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Varun Chakravarthy

CSK vs KKR: Probable Playing 11s

CSK Probable XI: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi/Mitchell Santner, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

KKR Probable XI: Sunil Narine, Phil Salt, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

KKR vs CSK: Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dushmantha Chameera, Srikar Bharat, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Allah Ghazanfar

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Daryl Mitchell, MS Dhoni(w), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Sameer Rizvi, Devon Conway, Mustafizur Rahman, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish