CSK Vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s CSK Vs LSG IPL 2023 Match No 6 in Chennai, 730PM IST, April 3

MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their first home game of the IPL 2023 season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday (April 3). Four-time IPL champions CSK have begun the season with a loss against defending champions Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 opener.

KL Rahul’s LSG, on the other hand, are high on confidence after thrashing Delhi Capitals by 50 runs in their first match. Both teams will be missing their South African players – with LSG’s Quinton de Kock and CSK’s Sasanda Magala yet to join their sides after the South Africa vs Netherlands ODI series.

Dhoni’s team will also miss the services of a couple of Sri Lankan players for the second game in a row. However, they will prefer the conditions in Chepauk which are suited to their spin-heavy bowling attack which features the likes of Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali.

LSG enjoyed the conditions in Lucknow, which suited their pacers led by England’s Mark Wood who picked up the season’s first five-wicket haul against the Capitals.

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Match No. 6 Details

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Date & Time: April 3, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 Match No. 6 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway, Nicholas Pooran, KL Rahul

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Kyle Mayer, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Rajyavardhan Hangargekar, Mark Wood

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Vice-captain: Kyle Mayers

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 Match No 6 Predicted 11

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood