CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s CSK vs RCB IPL Match No. 22 at DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST April 12

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Match No. 22 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CSK vs RCB, Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Ravindra Jadeja's Chennai Super Kings will take on Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match No. 22 of the IPL 2022. (Source: Twitter)

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings would need to lift themselves after a nightmarish start to the season and play a ‘complete’ game when they take on a high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL at the DY Patil Sports Academy stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (April 12). In words of head coach Stephen Fleming, the team’s self-belief is shaken after four losses in a row.

The four-time champions haven’t played the cricket they are known for under skipper Ravindra Jadeja, who has not been able to lead from the front. The seniors in the team including ‘Thala’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo need to step up in this crisis situation.

CSK have only posted one 200 plus score so far while scoring sub-par totals in the other three games. The CSK batters will have to face a potent RCB bowling attack including the likes of spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey and Mohammed Siraj.

Young Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has had a miserable season so far, will need to step up and deliver and also all-rounders Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube will have to take more responsibility.

A buoyant RCB, however, are ticking all the boxes. Opener Anuj Rawat, who hit his maiden IPL fifty, came to the party against Mumbai Indians, while Virat Kohli also got much needed runs. Skipper Faf Du Plessis can take any attack to cleaners and the top-three too are in good form.

Match Details

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match No. 22

Venue: DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Date & Time: April 12th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

CSK vs RCB Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Anuj Rawat

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Dwayne Bravo, Akash Deep

Captain: Moeen Ali

Vice-Captain: Faf du Plessis

CSK vs RCB Probable Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chama Milind, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

