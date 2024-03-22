CSK vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s CSK vs RCB Indian Premier League in MA Chidambaram Stadium, 8PM IST, Chennai

IPL 2024, India's very own cricket festival, is back among us. The first match is between CSK and RCB as Ruturaj Gaikwad makes his captaincy debut for Chennai Super Kings. There are plenty of stars in action today but all eyes will be on two cricketers particularly. They are former India captains and also ex-captains of their respective teams in IPL - MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. It goes without saying that these two must be there in your fantasy XI. Dhoni can be the keeper that you want and Kohli can be the batter and even your captain.

Cameron Green, Rachin Ravindra are two overseas pickes to watch out for. But picking them could be tricky as it will be their first match for the respective franchises if they are playing today. If Daryl Mitchell is playing, pick him. He may get to ball his medium pacers on slow and low Chennai surface and is a big six hitteras well.

As far as bowlers are concerned, Deepak Chahar will be hungry for wickets but will be a risky pick. Mohammed Siraj is a certain pick while also go for Maheesh Theekshana. To be on the safe side, pick Glenn Maxwell and Ravindra Jadeja as the all-rounders can help you win points.

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction:

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-Captain: Daryl Mitchell

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suyyash Prabhudessai

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar

CSK vs RCB: Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Alzarri Joseph, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Will Jacks, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Yash Dayal, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Devon Conway, Mustafizur Rahman, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish

CSK vs RCB: Probable Playing 11s

RCB Probable XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Suyyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway/Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande/ Shardul Thakur