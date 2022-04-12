CSK vs RCB IPL 2022: MS Dhoni needs 8 more sixes to get THIS massive record

MS Dhoni may have walked away from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captaincy before the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 but he is still going strong as a batter for the defending champions. CSK will face arch-rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ‘Southern Derby’ on Tuesday (April 12), looking for their first win of the IPL 2022 season.

Dhoni, himself, is close to a landmark – he needs 8 more sixes in IPL to become the first batter from CSK to hit 200 sixes. Till date, Dhoni has 192 sixes in 224 matches for CSK but overall he has 222 sixes in his IPL career. The other maximums came off Dhoni’s willow when he was turning out for Rising Pune Supergiants.

Among other batters, Kieron Pollard has incredible 218 sixes – all of them for Mumbai Indians while former Royals Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has hammered 212 sixes in his career for the franchise. Kohli, himself, is close to a landmark and needs only 52 more runs to become the first batter to complete 1,000 runs against CSK.

Till date, Kohli has 948 runs at an average of 41.21 with a strike-rate of 127.24 against Ravindra Jadeja-led side. CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is also just 10 runs short of reaching 1000 runs for CSK in the IPL.

He would then become the second player with 1000+ runs and 100+ wickets for the franchise, after Ravindra Jadeja. Bravo also needs 3 more sixes to complete 50 sixes for CSK in the IPL.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who was roped in by CSK at the IPL 2022 mega auction, admitted his love for the franchise because of Dhoni. Theekshana went on to claim that Dhoni can do anything on a cricket field.

“Actually I liked CSK because I like MS Dhoni very much. It’s actually unbelievable, yesterday I played table tennis with him. It’s more like a goal to play with him and to play under him now. He has a lot of skills, be it cricket, football, or table tennis. I think he can do anything. It is a dream come true to play here,” he said in a video shared by CSK.