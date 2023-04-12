topStoriesenglish2593963
NewsCricket
IPL 2023

CSK Vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s CSK Vs RR IPL 2023 Match No 17 in Chennai, 730PM IST, April 12

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Prediction Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match no. 17 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CSK vs RR, Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 08:56 AM IST

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on IPL 2022 finalists Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match No. 17 of the IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. It will be a landmark occasion for CSK skipper MS Dhoni as he will be playing his 200th game as Chennai Super Kings captain in front of his home crowd.

Both RR and CSK have won a couple of games in IPL 2023 with Sanju Samson’s side having a better net run-rate to be placed at No. 2 on the Points Table currently. A win over CSK will take them right to the top of the Points Table.

Dhoni’s CSK also enjoyed a victorious homecoming to Chepauk, defeating Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs and following that up with a comprehensive win over arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium last week. CSK, though, have a couple of injury concerns with Deepak Chahar and Ben Stokes. However, Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana will be available for the first game this season and will be a tempting option for Dhoni to play at home.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Match No. 17 Details

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Date & Time: April 12, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match No. 17 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match No 17 Predicted 11

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane/Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana/Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, R Ashwin, M Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

