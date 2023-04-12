CSK Vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s CSK Vs RR IPL 2023 Match No 17 in Chennai, 730PM IST, April 12
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on IPL 2022 finalists Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match No. 17 of the IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. It will be a landmark occasion for CSK skipper MS Dhoni as he will be playing his 200th game as Chennai Super Kings captain in front of his home crowd.
Both RR and CSK have won a couple of games in IPL 2023 with Sanju Samson’s side having a better net run-rate to be placed at No. 2 on the Points Table currently. A win over CSK will take them right to the top of the Points Table.
Dhoni’s CSK also enjoyed a victorious homecoming to Chepauk, defeating Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs and following that up with a comprehensive win over arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium last week. CSK, though, have a couple of injury concerns with Deepak Chahar and Ben Stokes. However, Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana will be available for the first game this season and will be a tempting option for Dhoni to play at home.
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Match No. 17 Details
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Date & Time: April 12, 730pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.
CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match No. 17 Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler
Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer
All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Ravichandran Ashwin
Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma
Captain: Jos Buttler
Vice-captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match No 17 Predicted 11
Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane/Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana/Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, R Ashwin, M Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal
