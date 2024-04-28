CSK Vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Chennai Super Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad In MA Chidambaram Stadium, 730PM IST, Chennai

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in one of the most exciting contests of IPL 2024 to be played at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. On one hand, you have Chennai who are difficult to beat at home. On the other hand, you have Sunrisers Hyderabad who are playing an aggressive brand of cricket that has never ever been seen in the league before. SRH have already smashed three 250+ totals in the tournament. Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma have turned out to be the most threatening opening pair of this tournament. Needless to say both of them should feature in your fantasy team for today's match.

As far as the fitness report is concerned, Ajinkya Rahane should be back as opener for CSK after recovering from a niggle that kept him out of the last match. Sunrisers have no injury concerns whatsoever in their camp. Expect pitch to go back to being slow and slow after the last game turned out to be a run feast. CSK need to play to their strengths and slow and low surfaces suit them at home.

Heinrich Klaasen can be made as captain in your Dream11 team while Head can earn you points as vice-captain.

CSK vs SRH Probable Playing 11s

Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Travis Head Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

WICKETKEEPERS: Heinrich Klaasen (C)

BATTERS: Travis Head (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane

ALL-ROUNDERS: Aiden Markram, K Nitesh Reddy

BOWLERS: Pat Cummins, Matheesha Pathirana, T Natarajan

CSK vs SRH SQUADS

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS: MS Dhoni, Aravelly Avanish, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, RS Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana, Sameer Rizvi

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD Squad: Jaydev Unadkat, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Pat Cummins (c), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Marco Jansen, Abhishek Sharma, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Abdul Samad, Akash Maharaj Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Umran Malik