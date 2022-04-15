हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CSK

CSK's Deepak Chahar pens EMOTIONAL note for fans after being ruled out of IPL 2022

In what is a big blow for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), their ace pacer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of IPL 2022 due to a back injury.

CSK&#039;s Deepak Chahar pens EMOTIONAL note for fans after being ruled out of IPL 2022
Source: Twitter

In what is a big blow for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), their ace pacer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of IPL 2022 due to a back injury.

CSK CEO KS Viswanathan showed his disappointment over this development, saying that injuries are part and parcel of the game. 

"We are disappointed because we don't have one of our main bowlers but injuries are part and parcel of the game. We wish Deepak Chahar a very speedy recovery," Chennai Super Kings CEO KS Viswanathan said.

After the new broke of Chahar being ruled out, he posted a message foer his fans, saying that he really wanted to come back and play in IPL.

"Sorry guys unfortunately I will be missing out this season of IPL due to an injury. Really wanted to play but will come back better and stronger like I have always done. Thanks for always supporting me with  your love and wishes. Need your blessings," Chahar mentioned in an Instagram post.  

Chahar has been a part of the Super Kings side since 2018 and has picked up 58 wickets across the four seasons. He was once again picked up by the Super Kings ahead of the 2022 season in the IPL player auction.

Deepak will be paid entire amount for IPL 2022 season despite not making it to the squad due to injury. This is because he has not pulled out due to any other reason but injury and also because he is a centrally contracted player of BCCI. Players who are under BCCI contracts are insured and receive the IPL amount despite injury. 

