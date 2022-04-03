CSK's Deepak Chahar to return in April 25 clash vs PBKS, fans say 'tab tak toh bahar ho jaenge'

If there is one player CSK are missing in their current season, it is Deepak Chahar.

Not to forget, Chahar was picked up by a whopping Rs 14 crore by Chennai Super Kings at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

He has been MS Dhoni's biggest weapon in the league in the past seasons and in this season, without him in the playing XI, CSK bowling lineup looks leak. They lack a potent strike bowler.

As per a report by TOI, Chahar is expected to return to action on April 25 with the clash against Punjab Kings. But CSK fans feel that it will be too late by then as CSK have already lost two matches in the competition.

Here's how fans reacted on hearing the news of Chahar's return to IPL 2022:

Tbb tkk toh Csk bahar ho jayegi _ https://t.co/be1RkxiLUQ — Kunal Yadav (@kunaalyaadav) April 3, 2022

By the time oldies might be resting in harbor _ https://t.co/rzfrY4LMs8 — C___c___ (@BeingChanchal) April 3, 2022

So will csk win a single match before 25th?

__

Damm bowling too weak https://t.co/xjDtKQ7kVe — Koun'na _____ (@Kaneki_touka__) April 3, 2022

Tab Tak csk playoff se bahar

Mentally prepared now ___ https://t.co/18X6XNVbcR — _Aditi_#CSK_ (@GuddiAditi) April 3, 2022

CSK started off their campaign with the loss vs KKR in the opening game. They then lost to Lucknow Super Giants as well, making it two losses in the two matches.

In the third match vs PBKS, captain Ravindra Jadeja won the toss and invited Punjab to bat. But Livingstone's blistering knock hit them hard. However, they later pulled things back to curtail them 180/8 in 20 overs.

At the time of writing this article, CSK needed 181 to register the season's first win.