हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

CSK's Deepak Chahar to return in April 25 clash vs PBKS, fans say 'tab tak toh bahar ho jaenge'

If there is one player CSK are missing in their current season, it is Deepak Chahar. 

CSK&#039;s Deepak Chahar to return in April 25 clash vs PBKS, fans say &#039;tab tak toh bahar ho jaenge&#039;
Source: Twitter

If there is one player CSK are missing in their current season, it is Deepak Chahar. 

Not to forget, Chahar was picked up by a whopping Rs 14 crore by Chennai Super Kings at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. 

He has been MS Dhoni's biggest weapon in the league in the past seasons and in this season, without him in the playing XI, CSK bowling lineup looks leak. They lack a potent strike bowler. 

As per a report by TOI, Chahar is expected to return to action on April 25 with the clash against Punjab Kings. But CSK fans feel that it will be too late by then as CSK have already lost two matches in the competition. 

Here's how fans reacted on hearing the news of Chahar's return to IPL 2022:

CSK started off their campaign with the loss vs KKR in the opening game. They then lost to Lucknow Super Giants as well, making it two losses in the two matches. 

In the third match vs PBKS, captain Ravindra Jadeja won the toss and invited Punjab to bat. But Livingstone's blistering knock hit them hard. However, they later pulled things back to curtail them 180/8 in 20 overs.  

At the time of writing this article, CSK needed 181 to register the season's first win. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022CSK vs PBKSDeepak ChaharCricketChennai Super Kings
Next
Story

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022: Liam Livingstone smashes maiden fifty, records season's longest six - WATCH

Must Watch

PT5M36S

Pakistan Political Crisis: Imran will remain on the post of Prime Minister