CSK's Faf du Plessis snubbed from Cricket South Africa contract

Cricket South Africa on Tuesday released the national contract for cricketers for the 2021-22 season. Former South Africa skipper and Chennai Super Kings cricketer Faf du Plessis was not included in the list.

Meanwhile, the South Africa Women's team, which is currently engaged in a limited-over series against India, will travel to New Zealand, which is scheduled to be held in March and April next year.

As per the release, CSA have increased the women team members from 14 to 15 players, while it remains 16 among men and one spot open to ensure players have the opportunity to qualify through their respective performance.

“It is a matter of great pride that CSA has increased the number of women’s contracts from 14 to 15 for the very first time,” CSA Acting Chief Executive, Mr Pholetsi Moseki, commented. "We are confident that the number of selected players for both the men’s and women’s teams is sufficient to maintain them across the formats in which they participate. We are about to enter into a very import cricket season with ICC World Cup events for both the men’s and the women’s teams and we are confident that we have the correct personnel and necessary depth within the system to produce teams that will challenge the best in the world in the coming 12 months."

"On behalf of CSA, I would like to congratulate Lara Goodall and Heinrich Klaasen on their newly awarded contracts. Their performances on the field of play as well as the way they have carried themselves off the field has done the talking for them and we are pleased to reward the hard work that they have put in," Mr Moseki concluded.

South Africa Women's players who have been handed the contract: Dané van Niekerk (captain), Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabong Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Suné Luus, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Laura Wolvaardt

South Africa Men's players who have been handed the contract: Temba Bavuma (limited-over captain), Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar (Test captain), Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen