CT vs SAC Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SA20 Match No. 12 CT vs SAC in Newlands Stadium, Cape Town, 5PM IST, January 18

CT vs SAC Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: SA20 Match No. 12 CT vs SAC in Newlands Stadium, Cape Town, 5PM IST, January 18
MI Cape Town are set to face Sunrisers Eastern Cape at the Newlands Cricket Ground in match no.12 of the SA20 2023 on Wednesday (January 18). Cape Town are currently on top of the SA20 table after starting their campaign with an eight-wicket victory over Paarl Royals. Royals and Cape Town share equal amount of points but their run rate gets them in pole position at the moment. On the other hand, Eastern Cape are at the bottom of the table looking to change their fortune. However, their only win came against the opposition so that will hand them some confidence to get things going.
South Africa's young batting sensation Dewald Brevis is in fine form and he will look to make his mark in today's contest against Eastern Cape. Aiden Markram had a wonderful outing last time his side faced Cape Town, he will also look to repeat his heroics from the last time these two sides faced.
MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen
Batters: Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs
All-rounders: George Linde, Marco Jansen, Odean Smith,
Bowlers: Ottniel Baartman, Olly Stone, Sisanda Magala
Dewald Brevis is the hero for MI Cape Town, 70* runs from 41 balls including 4 fours & 5 sixes helped MI Cape Town to win by Bonus point. pic.twitter.com/7mazhMNkSH — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 10, 2023
MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Probable XIs
MI Cape Town predicted playing XI: Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Sam Curran, George Linde, Delano Potgieter, Odean Smith, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Olly Stone
Sunrisers Eastern Cape predicted playing XI: Sarel Erwee, Adam Rossington (wk), JJ Smuts, Jordan Cox, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Roelof van der Merwe, Marco Jansen, James Fuller, Sisanda Magala, Ottniel Baartman
