हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

Cuddling their pet dog is a 'blessing' for Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Indian skipper Virat Kohli shared yet another adorable picture. The cricketer and his actor wife are seen cuddling a dog in the photo. Kohli put out the 'moment' on Twitter and wrote, "Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing.

Cuddling their pet dog is a &#039;blessing&#039; for Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma
Twitter photo

New Delhi: Indian skipper Virat Kohli shared yet another adorable picture. The cricketer and his actor wife are seen cuddling a dog in the photo. Kohli put out the 'moment' on Twitter and wrote, "Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing."

India is currently under a lockdown to help contain the spread of coronavirus.Even cricket has come to a halt. Several series and tournaments have been postponed due to COVID-19 including the Indian Premier League (IPL).

With 796 fresh cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country has reached 9,152 including 308 deaths, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, on Monday.

As many as 857 people have recovered from the disease so far, said Aggarwal during the daily media briefing on the coronavirus. 

"In one day, 141 people have recovered," he added. 

Tags:
Virat KohliAnushka SharmaCoronavirusCOVID-19IPLIndian Premier League
Next
Story

Virat Kohli is good enough to adapt to any situation: Nathan Lyon
Corona Meter
  • 10363Confirmed
  • 1036Discharged
  • 339Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M45S

Coronavirus Pandemic: India's tally crosses 10,000 mark