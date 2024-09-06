Curtly Ambrose Names This India Star Among Batters He Wants To Bowl Against

Former West Indies pacer Curtly Ambrose picked India batter Virat Kohli among the batters he would love to bowl against from the modern bunch of players. Ambrose is still considered as one of the most lethal fast bowlers to have played the game, scalping 630 wickets to his kitty in his international career including 405 in Tests at an average of just 20.99.

Ambrose who had created problems for a lot of batters of his era, spoke about the top players he would love to bowl against from the current generation. Former West Indies paceman declared the likes of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, and England’s Joe Root as players he would love to ball.

"Virat, Smith, Root," Ambrose was quoted as saying by ANI.

Over the years, Kohli, Root, and Smith have made a name for themselves and came out as the best batters from their respective countries. Kohli has registered his name in the history books after collecting the most ODI centuries to his name and being the highest run scorer in the T20 World Cup while Root and Smith on the other hand, smashed lot of runs in the red ball format.

"Yes, I feel so sometimes. I have been in cricket for so long. Most of the time, if you ask someone their favourite cricketer, they would name a batter. I have played some great matches with them, and I admire them. But as a former fast bowler, I will lean towards the bowlers. Wasim Akram is one of my favourite fast bowlers," he added.

Notably, former Pakistan stalwart Wasim Akram holds the sixth spot in the list of most wickets in international cricket, picking up 916 wickets to his name including 502 wickets in 356 ODIs he played and 414 scalps in 104 Test matches he took part in.