Dale Steyn announces retirement from all forms of cricket

South African cricketer Dale Steyn on Tuesday announced his retirement from the sport. In a career spanning for almost two decades, the Proteas pacer featured in 93 Tests, 125 ODIs, and 47 T20Is, where he went to register over 600 wickets under his name.

The seamer confirmed the development on Twitter.

"Today I officially retire from the game I love the most. Bitter sweet but grateful. Thank you to everyone, from family to teammates, journalists to fans, its been an incredible journey together," he wrote.

"And it's been a long December and there's reason to believe. Maybe this year will be better than the last I can't remember all the times I tried to tell myself to hold on to these moments as they pass," Steyn wrote in his retirement letter, quoting a song from American rock band Counting Crows to convey his emotions.

"It's been 20 years of training, matches, travel, wins, losses, strapped feat, jet lag, joy, and brotherhood. There are too many memories to tell. To many faces to thank. So I left it to the experts to sum up, my favourite band, the Counting Crows," he added.

Steyn had earlier hung his boots from the traditional format of the game (Tests) in August 2019, in which he scalped 439 wickets at an average of 22.95.