हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn set to make Big Bash League debut with Melbourne Stars

The 36-year-old has been called up in the Melbourne squad in place of Pakistan pace sensation Haris Rauf.

Dale Steyn set to make Big Bash League debut with Melbourne Stars
Image Credits: Twitter/@StarsBBL

South African pace great Dale Steyn is all set to make his Big Bash League (BBL) debut after being named in the Melbourne Stars squad for the upcoming clash against Adelaide Strikers on Friday at the Metricon Stadium in Carrara, Australia.

The 36-year-old, whose debut in Australia's T20 lucrative tournament was earlier delayed due to a side strain, has been called up in the Melbourne squad in place of Pakistan pace sensation Haris Rauf.

Rauf has been axed from the Melbourne Stars squad despite wearing the BKT Golden Cap for being the tournament's leading wicket-taker. 

The Pakistan pacer, who joined the Melbourne squad from Tasmanian Premier Cricket club Glenorchy at the last minute, has bagged seven wickets--including a five-wicket haul against Hobart Hurricanes-- in two matches he played as Steyn's replacement. 

Besides Steyn, Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile has also returned to the Melbourne squad after missing out the first two games with an ankle injury he sustained during a training session.

The full squad is as follows: 

Glenn Maxwell (captain), Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Pete Handscomb, Clint Hinchliffe, Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal), Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Dale Steyn (South Africa), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa.

Tags:
Dale SteynBig Bash LeagueMelbourne StarsAdelaide Strikers
Next
Story

Mitchell Swepson added to Australia squad for 3rd New Zealand Test

Must Watch

PT14M28S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day