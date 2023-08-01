Dambulla Aura Vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No 4 Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch DA Vs JK LPL 2023 LIVE In India

Defending champions Jaffna Kings will be up against Dambulla Aura in match No. 4 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday. The Kings were off to a victorious start with a 21-run win over Colombo Stars in the opening match of the LPL 2023 on Sunday.

Dambulla Aura, on the other hand, suffered a heart-breaking loss in the Super Over at the hands of Galle Titans on Monday in their first match of the season. The Dambulla side ended up at 180 with Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Perera scoring impressive 40s and Alex Ross chipping in with 39 off 28 balls.

For the Jaffna side, Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy scored a brilliant 54 off 39 balls while South African pacer Hardus Viljoen was brilliant with the ball claiming 3 wickets in the opening match. Jaffna Kings have never lost to Dambulla Aura in the LPL, winning 7 out of their 8 matches with one match ending in a no-result.



Here are all the details about Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 4 at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo HERE…

When is Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 4 going to take place?

The Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 4 will be held on Tuesday, August 1.

Where is Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 4 going to take place?

The Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 4 will be held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 4 start?

The Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 4 will start at 3pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 230pm.

Where can I watch Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 4 on TV in India?

The Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 4 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 4 in India?

The Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 4 will be available for livestreaming on Fancode website and app.

Dambulla Aura vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 4 Predicted 11

Dambulla Aura: Kusal Mendis (wk/c), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Alex Ross, Hayden Kerr, Binura Fernando, Shahnawaz Dahani, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ravindu Fernando

Jaffna Kings: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nishan Madushka (wk), Charith Asalanka, Priyamal Perera, David Miller, Dunith Wellalage, Thisara Perera (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dilshan Madushanka, Hardus Viljoen