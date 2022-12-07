Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League 2022 Match No. 3 Preview, LIVE Streaming details and Dream11: When and where to watch DG vs JK LPL 2022 match online and on TV?

Dambulla Giants will open their campaign in Lanka Premier League 2022 with a clash against defending champions Jaffna Kings at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium in Hambantota on Wednesday (December 7). The Giants finished in fourth place in LPL last season, winning just three out of their eight games last year.

Defending champions Jaffna Kings began their title defence with a comfortable win over the Galle Gladiators on Tuesday (December 6). After being bowled out for 137, the Jaffna Kings restricted the Galle Gladiators to 113/9 in their 20 overs. For Jaffna Kings, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth (2/20) and Binura Fernando (3/22) were the pick of the bowlers.

The Kings had won the title last year, defeating Galle Gladiators in the final by 23 runs. Shoaib Malik and Dunith Wellalage set the platform for the Jaffna Kings in their first match of LPL 2022. Malik played an innings of 30 runs from 27 balls, laced with 2 boundaries, while Wellalage scored 30 runs from 20 balls. He struck 4 boundaries during his time at the crease.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Dambulla Giants (DG) vs Jaffna Kings (JK):

When will the Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Dambulla Giants (DG) vs Jaffna Kings (JK) start?

The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Dambulla Giants (DG) vs Jaffna Kings (JK) will be played on December 7, Wednesday.

Where will the Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Dambulla Giants (DG) vs Jaffna Kings (JK) be played?

The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Dambulla Giants (DG) vs Jaffna Kings (JK) will be hosted at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota.

What time will the Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Dambulla Giants (DG) vs Jaffna Kings (JK) begin?

The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Dambulla Giants (DG) vs Jaffna Kings (JK)will begin at 3:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Dambulla Giants (DG) vs Jaffna Kings (JK) match?

The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Dambulla Giants (DG) vs Jaffna Kings (JK) will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Dambulla Giants (DG) vs Jaffna Kings (JK) match?

The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Dambulla Giants (DG) vs Jaffna Kings (JK) is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

Dambulla Giants (DG) vs Jaffna Kings (JK) Predicted 11

Dambulla Giants: Haider Ali, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dasun Shanaka (C), Sikandar Raza, Ramesh Mendis, L Madushanka, Jordan Cox, Pramod Liyanagamage, Noor Ahmad, Lahiru Kumara

Jaffna Kings: Shoaib Malik, Avishka Fernando, Thisara Perera (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Jack Fuller, Dunith Wellalage, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, A Fernando

Dambulla Giants (DG) vs Jaffna Kings (JK) Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Liyanagamage, Lahiru Kumara