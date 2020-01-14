Dane van Niekerk to lead South Africa squad in ICC Women's T20I World Cup

All-rounder Dane van Niekerk has returned to the 15-member South African women's cricket team for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20I World Cup, which is slated to take place in Australia from February 21 to March 8, 2020.

The 26-year-old has not appeared for the national side in the shortest format of the game since February 2019 due to injury. However, Van Niekerk has now returned to lead Australia after proving her fitness during the Women's Big Bash League (BBL), where she notched up 125 runs and picked up nine wickets in 11 matches for Sydney Sixers.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Chloe Tryon has been named as Van Niekerk's deputy in the squad for the showpiece event.

The squad also consists of experienced players like Mignon du Preez, Lizelle Lee, Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp and Trisha Chetty among others for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Interestingly, 11 of the 15 players named in the national squad have already featured in the 2018 edition of the tournament.

Reflecting on the squad, South Africa women's team coach Hilton Moreeng said that the squad is a perfect mix of youth and experienced player who have the desire to guide the team to glory in the marquee event.

"It's a group that has the talent, youth, experience and desire to help us win the T20 World Cup," the ICC quoted Moreeng as saying.

"We have assembled a team that we feel can hold their own against anyone in the world and it will be important that we carry that belief into the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The players we have at our disposal are some of the best and most promising players in women’s cricket globally and we will make sure that we give them the best tools to succeed on this big stage," he added.

Left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba and all-rounder Nadine de Klerk have also received nods in the South Africa women's squad.

South Africa will kick off their campaign at the marquee event against England in Perth on February 23.

The full squad is as follows:

Dane Van Niekerk (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Mignon Du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon (vc), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Trisha Chetty, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nadine De Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase