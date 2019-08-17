close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Darren Bravo

Darren Bravo, John Campbell named in West Indies 'A' squad for India tour game

Leeward Islands Hurricanes wicketkeeper-batsman Jahmar Hamilton will lead the 14-member team in the tour match. 

Darren Bravo, John Campbell named in West Indies &#039;A&#039; squad for India tour game

Batsmen Darren Bravo and John Campbell have been named in the 14-member West Indies 'A' squad for the three-day tour match against India, beginning Sunday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. 

The duo has already been included in the national Test squad which will face the Virat Kohli-led team in the upcoming two-match series, starting from August 22 at  Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua. 

As a result of the inclusion in West Indies 'A' squad, the warm-up match against India will provide Bravo and Campbell with enough practice to get match ready ahead of the main series, which will serve as the part of the new International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship. 

Jeremy Solozano, Akim Fraser and Romario Shepherd--who all featured for the Caribbean side in their clash against India 'A' last month-- have also got the nod in the West Indies 'A' squad. 

Meanwhile, Leeward Islands Hurricanes wicketkeeper-batsman Jahmar Hamilton will lead the 14-member team in the tour match. 

The full West Indies 'A' squad is as follows: 

Jahmar Hamilton (c), Darren Bravo, John Campbell, Jonathan Carter, Akim Fraser, Keon Harding, Kavem Hodge, Brandon King, Jason Mohammed, Marquino Mindley, Khary Pierre, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Jeremy Solozano.

Tags:
Darren BravoJohn CampbellIndiaWest IndiesTestCricket
Next
Story

Jofra Archer can 'blow away' teams in Test cricket: Stuart Broad

Must Watch

PT3M40S

Rajasthan: Harish's blind father also committed suicide after his death from mob lynching