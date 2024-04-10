Gujarat Titans' (GT) designated finisher, David Miller, has been absent from their last two games, which resulted in defeats. The team's left-arm Australian pacer, Spencer Johnson, revealed that Miller is likely to miss their upcoming match against Rajasthan Royals. In their recent matches, Gujarat Titans faced defeats against Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. Miller's absence was felt particularly in the latter stages of the game. Reportedly, Miller's absence is due to a niggle, with indications suggesting he might be sidelined for at least two weeks. However, Johnson expressed optimism about Miller's return, stating that even if he misses the next game, he should be available for the following one.

Reflecting on Gujarat Titans' performance, Johnson highlighted that despite their 2-3 win-loss record, it could have been 4-1 in their favor if they hadn't lost some close encounters. He emphasized the team's strength and resilience over the past few years.

Looking ahead to their match against Rajasthan Royals, who have won all four of their games so far, Johnson admitted it would be a challenging task. However, he also emphasized the importance of securing a win for boosting confidence, especially with their next two games being at home.

Johnson acknowledged the difficulty of playing at Rajasthan Royals' home ground, where they have a perfect record so far in the tournament. Nevertheless, he expressed the team's determination to overcome the challenge and secure crucial points.

In summary, Gujarat Titans face the prospect of missing David Miller for their next game, but Spencer Johnson remains hopeful for his return. Despite recent defeats, Johnson believes in the team's capabilities and aims to turn their fortunes around against Rajasthan Royals, acknowledging the significance of gaining momentum for their upcoming home fixtures.

