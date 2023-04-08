David Warner Brutally Trolled For Sluggish Innings While Chasing 200 vs Rajasthan Royals, As Delhi Capitals Lose 3rd Match In Row - Check

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner, who is leading the team in the absence of injured Rishabh Pant, is yet to win a game as a skipper in IPL 2023 as his side face yet another defeat against Rajasthan Royals in match number 11 of the Indian Premier League 2023 on Saturday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Warner played a sluggish innings of 65 runs in 55 balls with only seven boundaries in it. He played with a strike rate of 118 when his side was chasing 200 runs in the second innings. With this defeat, Delhi have lost all three games in this season and needs to bounce back quickly to stay in the top 4 race.

Twitterati were not happy about Warner's performance in the game and expressed it on the social media platform

What's the attacking shot percentage of David Warner? — rezwan sadid (@rezwanrahmansad) April 8, 2023

David warner ko movie me lelo, cricket ab isky bus ka nahi rha__ — _ (@achabaii) April 8, 2023

Babar Azam to David Warner pic.twitter.com/KVBfZbfga5 — Monty Yadav (@yadavmonty) April 8, 2023

Fifties plus score in losing cause while chasing in T20IS



06- David Warner

05- Kane Williamson

04- Virat Kohli, Shakib, Malan, Hendricks



01- Babar Azam

Yet we will criticize him for his strike rate because he's unfortunate enough to be born here pic.twitter.com/5nyxRNaXa4 — Abdullah Orakzai _ (@AbdullahOrkzy23) April 8, 2023

Lakin phir bi Strike Rate Strike Rate.#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/ZSBKiMsCO3 — Zafar Ullah (@zafarullah303) April 8, 2023

Right now David Warner be like:-

Ye kaha fasa diya mujhe yaar ____ konsa gandu Squad Thamha diya hai inka kuchh nahi ho sakta hai.. #DelhiCapitals #IPL2023 #DavidWarner — Gautam Pandey__ (@Im_GautamPandey) April 8, 2023

David Warner receiving orange cap pic.twitter.com/HXLgsszGdh April 8, 2023

We all missing fearless David Warner _ pic.twitter.com/MRHabkL2CU — Ankit Pathak __ (@ankit_acerbic) April 8, 2023

Earlier, Royals' openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler, provided an excellent start to the innings, scoring half-centuries and putting on 68 runs in the powerplay without losing any wicket. Despite Jaiswal's dismissal in the ninth over, Rajasthan Royals managed to score a massive 199/4 in their 20 overs. In reply, Delhi Capitals started poorly, losing two wickets in the first over without any run on the board. Though David Warner tried to keep the innings together, regular wickets at the other end meant that Delhi Capitals fell short and were restricted to 142/9 in their 20 overs.

After Jaiswal's early dismissal, Sanju Samson and Buttler built a partnership, scoring 50 runs off 32 balls. Samson was dismissed for a duck, and Rajasthan Royals lost Shivam Dube soon after. However, a late flurry of boundaries from Liam Livingstone and captain Krunal Pandya helped Rajasthan Royals reach an imposing total of 199/4 in their 20 overs.

In reply, Delhi Capitals were reduced to 36/3 in the fifth over after an excellent bowling spell from Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal. Despite Warner's half-century, Delhi Capitals kept losing wickets regularly, with Boult and Chahal finishing with three wickets each. Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets, and Sandeep also chipped in with one wicket. Delhi Capitals finished their innings at 142/9 in their 20 overs, losing the match by 57 runs.

Overall, Rajasthan Royals dominated the match with an excellent performance from their openers and bowlers. They managed to secure a comfortable victory over Delhi Capitals, who suffered their third straight loss in the tournament.

Brief scores: RR: 199/4 (Jos Buttler 79, Yashasvi Jaiswal 60, Mukesh Kumar 2/36) defeated DC 142/9 (David Warner 65, Lalit Yadav 38, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/27) by 57 runs.