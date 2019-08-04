David Warner gives cheeky reply to English crowd over 'sandpaper' jibe--Watch

Australian batsmen David Warner and Steve Smith have been facing the brunt of the fans ever-since they made a return to the national side after serving their one-year suspensions for their role in the massive ball-tampering scandal that took place in South Africa in March last year.

The situation was no different during the opening Test of the five-match Ashes series between Australia and England at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

Throughout the first innings of the clash, both former Australian skipper Smith and former vice-captain Warner were booed by the English crowds and were shown sandpapers in order to remind the duo of their involvement in ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town.

However, Warner came up with an epic response when he was taunted with chants of "he's got sandpaper in his hands" while being stationed out on the boundary rope in front of the notorious Hollies Stand of the stadium during the latter stages of England's first innings on day three on Saturday.

The swashbuckling Australian opener first opened his palms to show the English spectators that he was not holding any object before displaying his empty pockets to win the applause from them.

Warner's actions might have won the hearts of the Egbaston crowd, but he failed to click with the bat yet again. He was dismissed by Stuart Broad cheaply for two and eight runs, respectively in the two innings.

Smith, on the other hand, struck a blistering ton of 144 runs in the first innings of his first Test since the completion of his one-year ban to help Australia post 284 in their first innings.

In reply, Rory Burns and Ben Stokes smashed centuries before England were bundled out for 374 in their first innings on the third day. Australia had reached 124 for three in their second innings at stumps on Saturday.