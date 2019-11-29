David Warner, Joe Burns play rock-paper-scissor ahead of 2nd Pakistan Test--Watch

Australian opener David Warner and his teammate Joe Burns were seen playing rock-paper-scissors before the start of the opening day's play of second Test, a Day-Night affair, against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Cricket.com.au took to its official Twitter handle and shared a 14-second video of the two openers passing time in the dressing room by playing rock-paper-scissors.

"Good old rock, nothing beats that!," the post read ahead of the clash.

After the start of the first day's play of the second Test got delayed for a few minutes due to rain, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. Joe Burns fell cheaply for four runs after being caught by Mohammad Rizwan behind the wicket off a Shaheen Shah Afridi delivery in the fourth over.

Warner, on the other hand, smashed an unbeaten half-century and guided Australia past 100-run mark at the time of filing of this report.

Notably, Australia have won all the five pink-ball matches they have played since making their maiden appearance in the day-night match against New Zealand in 2016.

The Tim Paine-led side are currently leading the two-match series 1-0 following their comprehensive win by an innings and five runs in the opening Test at the Gabba in Brisbane.