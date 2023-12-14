David Warner Reveals Reason Behind 'Shush' Celebration - WATCH

Australia's star opener, David Warner, showcased a stellar performance in the opening Test against Pakistan in Perth, marking his 26th Test century and effectively silencing critics who questioned his form and place in the team. The charged-up atmosphere at Perth Stadium witnessed Warner's aggressive yet calculated innings, leaving fans and pundits in awe.

- Davey is roaring like a Lion in Test cricket. pic.twitter.com/dTpMfiwT0z — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 14, 2023

A Triumph Over Criticism:

Warner's emphatic response to criticism came in the form of a brilliant attacking hundred, featuring 15 fours and a substantial six in a 149-ball innings. His unwavering aggression and partnership with Usman Khawaja laid the foundation for Australia's dominance on Day 1.

Customary Celebration:

Warner, known for his celebratory leaps, added a unique twist by placing his fingers on his lips during the celebration, sending a strong message to his critics. The crowd's applause echoed the sentiment, amplifying the significance of the century.

Mitchell Johnson's Doubts:

Former teammate Mitchell Johnson had raised questions about Warner's form and suggested doubts about his deserving a hero's farewell. Johnson's column in the West Australian ignited a pre-series debate on Warner's retirement and his connection to the 2018 ball-tampering controversy.

Warner's Reaction:

In a post-match conversation with Adam Gilchrist, Warner clarified that his celebratory gesture was a direct response to the criticism surrounding his place in the team. He emphasized that scoring runs for the team is his primary job and there's nothing better than silencing the critics through performance.

Record-Breaking Streak:

Warner's stupendous record against Pakistan, especially at home, continued to shine. With five centuries in his last six innings against them, including an unbeaten 335, Warner proved his prowess against the Pakistani bowling attack.

Farewell Tour Triumph:

As Warner announced that this Test series would be his last, his century on the farewell tour resonated as a fitting response to skeptics. The 'shushing' gesture added a touch of flair to his triumph, symbolizing a legend departing on his terms.

Social Media Applause:

Twitter erupted with admiration for Warner's century and the 'shush' celebration. Fans lauded his resilience, labeled him a 'bully' on the field, and invited critics to join the celebration. The overwhelming support on social media mirrored Warner's triumph on the pitch.