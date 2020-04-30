David Warner shakes leg with wife Candice on Telugu song 'Butta Bomma'--Watch

As all the cricketing activiries across the world are at standstill due to coronavirus pandemic, swashbuckling Australia opener David Warner is making sure to keep his fans entertained these days by constantly sharing his videos on social media.

From shaking legs with his daughter on Bollywood popular song 'Sheila Ki Jawani' to giving his kids some boxing lessons, the 33-year-old has been using this forced break by spending some quality time with his family.

On Thursday, Warner--who has been on video-sharing spree these days--once again took to his official Instagram handle and posted a new TikTok video with his better half.

In the video, the Australian opening batsman and his wife Candice could be seen dancing on a Telugu song "Butta Bomma" while their daughter could be seen making guest appearance.

"It’s tiktok time #buttabomma get out of your comfort zone people lol @candywarner1," he captioned the post.

Take a look at the video:

Warner is seen donning the jersey of his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, whom he was set to to respresent in the 2020 edition of the tournament from March 29 but the event has now been postponed indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to the lockdown in India till May 3 in order to combat coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the song is from Telegu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

Earlier this week, Warner posted a video in which he was seen switching roles with his wife Candice, who is a former Ironwoman and surf lifesaver.

At the beginning, Warner is seen donning his Australian jersey with a bat in hand, while his better half can be seen in her old Ironwoman racing costume and paddling a surfboard. The couple then switches the role which saw Warner in her costume while Candice wearing the Australian gear and holding a bat.

Earlier this month, Warner made his debut on social networking app TikTok on the request of his five-year-old daughter Ivy-Mae. Since then, he has also been sharing those videos on Instagram.