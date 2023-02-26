David Warner's Test Career Is Over? Mark Taylor Makes Big Statement Ahead Of India vs Australia 3rd Test

Mark Taylor, the former Australia captain, has called on the selectors to make a decision regarding David Warner's future as a Test opener. Warner, aged 36, returned to Australia this week due to a concussion and elbow fracture sustained during the first innings of the second Test in New Delhi against India. In the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, Warner scored only one, 10, and 15, failing to provide the necessary start for Australia. These scores also lowered his Test average in India to 21.78 from 10 matches.

David Warner with the wax statue of Sachin Tendulkar in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/eBf3HtOFRn February 16, 2023

Warner's average of 26.04 in England, where Australia's next Test tour will be for the Ashes and a potential World Test Championship (WTC) final, is unimpressive. His disappointing performance during the 2019 Ashes, averaging only 9.5, also adds to this concern.

"Dave has come out and said he wants to be around until 2024, so he wants to go to England later this year, he wants to play in Australia next summer. So he has really thrown the ball over to (selectors) George Bailey, Tony Dodemaide, (and captain) Pat Cummins, the selectors to say 'OK what do you want to do?'."

Other opening contenders for Australia include Matthew Renshaw, who has struggled for runs in India, and Cameron Bancroft, who has scored four Sheffield Shield centuries in the ongoing season back home.

"Is it time to start thinking about the future? You don't normally do it around Ashes time, normally you would do it post-Ashes. Normally you take a very settled side to England, with maybe one batter you think is going to be your future, and that's the side you pick. We're not quite there at the moment and they're not sure which way they are going to go," Taylor was quoted as saying by Nine's Sports Sunday show.

"To me, the selectors have got to make a decision. Whether they take David Warner and one of probably Bancroft or Renshaw to England, and Dave would be the first opener picked."

"Or they make a decision now and say righto, we're going to take the two younger guys... we're going to make a change right now. That's the decision they've got to make. Dave has said, 'OK, over to you, I am available, I want to play',?" concluded Taylor.