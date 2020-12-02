हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
South Africa vs England

Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler heroics power England to T20I series clean sweep against South Africa

England completely hammered South Africa in their own backyard

Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler heroics power England to T20I series clean sweep against South Africa
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Cape Town: A record second-wicket partnership between David Malan and Jos Buttler helped England thrash South Africa by nine wickets in the third and final T20I at Newlands.

Malan (99*) and Jos Buttler (67*) made short work of chasing 192 to give England a 3-0 series win on Tuesday night.

Batting first, Rassie van der Dussen (74*) and Faf du Plessis (52*) put on record fourth-wicket partnership for the Proteas in T20Is, as they amassed unbeaten 127 to help the hosts post 191/3 in their allotted 20 overs.

However, the score didn't turn out to be enough to avoid a whitewash as Malan and Buttler stitched an unbeaten 167-run partnership for the second wicket, the highest in men's T20Is, as the visitors easily chased down the target with 14 balls to spare.

Malan smashed 11 fours and 5 sixes during his 47-ball knock while Buttler hit 3 fours and 5 sixes during the 46 deliveries he faced. In fact, Malan's 99* from 47 balls was the highest T20I score by an England batsman and the fifth-highest score against South Africa overall in men's T20Is.

The Eoin Morgan-led side had won the first T20I by five wickets and went on to win the second one by four wickets.

The two teams will now face each other in a three-match ODI series beginning Friday.

Brief Scores: South Africa 191/3 (Rassie van der Dussen 74*, Faf du Plessis 52*; Ben Stokes 2/26) lose to England 192/1 (Dawid Malan 99*, Jos Buttler 67*; Anrich Nortje 1/37) by nine wickets.

Tags:
South Africa vs EnglandJos ButtlerDawid MalanT20I seriesEngland Cricket Team
Next
Story

Australia vs India 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli breaks this record held by Sachin Tendulkar
  • 94,99,413Confirmed
  • 1,38,122Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M3S

Farmer Protest : Delhi residence are facing Traffic-related issue