DB vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s T10 match at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 9:30 PM IST November 25

DB vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors

DB vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors - Delhi Bulls will be facing off against Northern Warriors for the first time in the fifteenth match of this season of the Abu Dhabi T10. Delhi Bulls is currently placed at the third position on the points table of this season of the Abu Dhabi T10 whereas Northern Warriors is currently placed at the fifth spot on the points table. The last time they played against each other this season, Delhi Bulls beat Northern Warriors by 6 wickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Toss: The toss between Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors will take place at 9:00 PM.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date and Time: November 25th at 9:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Rishtey Cineplex and Colors Cineplex

DB vs NW My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Kennar Lewis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen – Rovman Powell (VC), Rilee Rossouw, Luke Wright

All-rounders – Moeen Ali (C), Romario Shepherd, Samit Patel

Bowlers – Dominic Drakes, Joshua Little, Imran Tahir

DB vs NW Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Bulls: Rilee Rossouw, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Luke Wright, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo©, Dominic Drakes, Ravi Rampaul, Romario Shepherd, Fazal Haque, Shiraz Ahmed

Northern Warriors: Kennar Lewis, Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Rovman Powell©, Kaunain Abbas(wk), Umair Ali, Abhimanyu Mithun, Josh Little, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir, Abdul Shakoor

DB vs NW squads

Delhi Bulls: Rilee Rossouw, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Luke Wright, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo©, Dominic Drakes, Ravi Rampaul, Romario Shepherd, Fazal Haque, Shiraz Ahmed, Devon Thomas, Aadil Rashid

Northern Warriors: Kennar Lewis, Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Rovman Powell©, Kaunain Abbas(wk), Umair Ali, Abhimanyu Mithun, Josh Little, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir, Abdul Shakoor, Gareth Delany, Mark Watt