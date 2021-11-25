हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Abu Dhabi T10 League

DB vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s T10 match at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 9:30 PM IST November 25

Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of DB vs NW, Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors, Delhi Bulls Dream11 Team Player List, Northern Warriors Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors Abu Dhabi T10 League, Fantasy Cricket Tips Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors T10, Fantasy Playing Tips - Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors T10 match.

DB vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s T10 match at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 9:30 PM IST November 25
(Source: Twitter)

DB vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors 

DB vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors  - Delhi Bulls will be facing off against Northern Warriors for the first time in the fifteenth match of this season of the Abu Dhabi T10. Delhi Bulls is currently placed at the third position on the points table of this season of the Abu Dhabi T10 whereas Northern Warriors is currently placed at the fifth spot on the points table. The last time they played against each other this season, Delhi Bulls beat Northern Warriors by 6 wickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Toss: The toss between Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors will take place at 9:00 PM.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date and Time: November 25th at 9:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Rishtey Cineplex and Colors Cineplex

DB vs NW My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Kennar Lewis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen – Rovman Powell (VC), Rilee Rossouw, Luke Wright

All-rounders – Moeen Ali (C), Romario Shepherd, Samit Patel

Bowlers – Dominic Drakes, Joshua Little, Imran Tahir

DB vs NW Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Bulls: Rilee Rossouw, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Luke Wright, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo©, Dominic Drakes, Ravi Rampaul, Romario Shepherd, Fazal Haque, Shiraz Ahmed

Northern Warriors: Kennar Lewis, Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Rovman Powell©, Kaunain Abbas(wk), Umair Ali, Abhimanyu Mithun, Josh Little, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir, Abdul Shakoor

DB vs NW squads

Delhi Bulls: Rilee Rossouw, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Luke Wright, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo©, Dominic Drakes, Ravi Rampaul, Romario Shepherd, Fazal Haque, Shiraz Ahmed, Devon Thomas, Aadil Rashid

Northern Warriors: Kennar Lewis, Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Rovman Powell©, Kaunain Abbas(wk), Umair Ali, Abhimanyu Mithun, Josh Little, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir, Abdul Shakoor, Gareth Delany, Mark Watt

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Abu Dhabi T10 LeagueDelhi Bulls vs Northern WarriorsT10 cricket Dream11Dream11 Predictionplaying11
Next
Story

Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Hosts register 187-run win over Windies in first Test

Must Watch

PT3M40S

Karnataka: 66 students found corona positive in SDM college