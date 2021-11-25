DB vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s T10 match at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 9:30 PM IST November 25

DB vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors
DB vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors - Delhi Bulls will be facing off against Northern Warriors for the first time in the fifteenth match of this season of the Abu Dhabi T10. Delhi Bulls is currently placed at the third position on the points table of this season of the Abu Dhabi T10 whereas Northern Warriors is currently placed at the fifth spot on the points table. The last time they played against each other this season, Delhi Bulls beat Northern Warriors by 6 wickets.
MATCH DETAILS
Toss: The toss between Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors will take place at 9:00 PM.
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Date and Time: November 25th at 9:30 PM IST
Live Streaming: Rishtey Cineplex and Colors Cineplex
DB vs NW My Dream11 Team
Keeper – Kennar Lewis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batsmen – Rovman Powell (VC), Rilee Rossouw, Luke Wright
All-rounders – Moeen Ali (C), Romario Shepherd, Samit Patel
Bowlers – Dominic Drakes, Joshua Little, Imran Tahir
DB vs NW Probable Playing XIs
Delhi Bulls: Rilee Rossouw, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Luke Wright, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo©, Dominic Drakes, Ravi Rampaul, Romario Shepherd, Fazal Haque, Shiraz Ahmed
Northern Warriors: Kennar Lewis, Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Rovman Powell©, Kaunain Abbas(wk), Umair Ali, Abhimanyu Mithun, Josh Little, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir, Abdul Shakoor
DB vs NW squads
Delhi Bulls: Rilee Rossouw, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Luke Wright, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo©, Dominic Drakes, Ravi Rampaul, Romario Shepherd, Fazal Haque, Shiraz Ahmed, Devon Thomas, Aadil Rashid
Northern Warriors: Kennar Lewis, Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Rovman Powell©, Kaunain Abbas(wk), Umair Ali, Abhimanyu Mithun, Josh Little, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir, Abdul Shakoor, Gareth Delany, Mark Watt