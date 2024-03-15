DC Captain Rishabh Pant Hits Massive Sixes In Nets Ahead Of Return In IPL 2024 After Car Accident; Watch

Rishabh Pant is back. The Delhi Capitals (DC) captain was in his elements in the first nets session he had at the training camp. Pant had a difficult last 14 months as he worked hard to get better and fitter post his car accident in December 2022. His comeback is nothing short of a miracle as Pant had sustained major injuries in that accident which had completely damaged his car.

But back in the nets, Pant was like a happy kid, who now wants to make up for the lost time in the field. He was in his element as the world was a typical Pant, smashing huge sixes in the nets. One knows that hitting sixes in nets and in the middle against the quality bowlers are two different things but what could be seen clearly is that Pant has not quit playing his natural game. He still has power in his arms and can hit the big maximums.

Watch Pant's big sixes in the DC nets below:

Rishabh Pant is HERE and you will be HERE too, watching this on loop_#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/TaDZXaZyWS — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 14, 2024

BCCI gave a clarification and update on Pant some days ago, stating that the wicketkeeper and batter was completely fit to take the field and will perform both the roles, of a batter as well as keeper.

In a media release by Delhi Capitals, Pant said that making a return to cricket feels like he is making his debut again. Calling his return as a 'miracle, Pant thanked BCCI, family and well-wishers who gave their all to see him back on the field.

I'm excited and nervous at the same time. It feels like I'm going to make my debut again," Pant said in the media release issued by the Delhi Capitals.

"To be able to play cricket again after everything I've been through is nothing short of a miracle. I'm grateful to all my well-wishers and fans, and most importantly, the BCCI and staff at NCA. All their love and support continue to give me immense strength."

DC play their first match of the season on March 23 against Punjab Kings at the newly built stadium in Chandigarh. Pant will be playing this match and it will be interesting to see how the left-handed batter goes on second 'debut'.