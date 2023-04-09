DC Owner Parth Jindal Criticises David Warner's Side After Defeat Against RR, Says THIS

Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered a third consecutive defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, losing by 57 runs against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 8. Their bowling was poor, allowing 199 runs, and their batting was weak, with opener and captain David Warner the only one who put up a fight with a half-century. The franchise's owner, Parth Jindal, was critical of the team's lack of intent in their batting, suggesting that they have the ability to turn their fortunes around.

3 games, 3 losses - very tough to see this @DelhiCapitals - not enough intent with the bat and execution lacking in some areas in the field - we have the belief in this bunch - let's regroup and start fresh from Tuesday - I believe in this team. Come on Delhi! — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) April 9, 2023

Jindal's criticism was targeted at Warner, who faced criticism from many cricket experts for his low strike rate. In the match against RR, Warner made 65 runs from 55 balls, which was not enough for DC to chase down the 200-run target. In the season opener played a sluggish innings when DC were chasing a target of 200. Jindal's use of the word 'intent' suggested that he was looking for a more aggressive approach from the team's batters.

Warner was named DC's captain for the season in the absence of Rishabh Pant. In his knock against RR, Warner created history by becoming the first overseas and fastest player to complete 6,000 runs in the IPL's history. He played for DC from 2009 to 2013 before moving to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2014. He was with SRH until 2021, leading them to the title in 2016, before being purchased by DC in the 2022 mega auction.

Despite their poor start to the season, DC has a strong team with several top players. They have made it to the playoffs in each of the last four seasons and will be hoping to continue their success this year. However, they will need to address their batting issues and show more intent if they are to turn their fortunes around. The IPL is known for its unpredictability, and any team can make a comeback with a few good performances. With Pant set to return soon, DC will have more depth in their batting and leadership, which could help them turn the corner.